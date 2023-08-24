GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan was blanketed in sweltering heat Thursday.

Students were trying to keep cool as they moved into the dorms at Calvin University. Freshman Arnold Guikema and his family avoided the hottest hours of the day.

“We live an hour away so we left about when (move-in) started to get here like an hour after it started to really make sure we got everything in. I think that was a good call,” Guikema said.

His mother Dawn Guikema said they were careful to avoid overheating.

“To move slowly. Actually, it’s better outside than in because I feel like all the heat’s getting trapped so I took a little walk to the car. And drinking lots of water,” Dawn Guikema said.

In downtown Grand Rapids, Dégagé Ministries opened up its community center to anyone who needs a break from the hot weather, according to executive director Thelma Ensink.

“On days like today, it’s just so important that people have a safe place to be. This is really a heat emergency,” Ensink said.

Ensink said the severity of the heat led the shelter to make changes allowing more people access.

A sign at Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids shows the Community Center is open for people to escape the heat. (Aug. 24, 2023)

“We make sure we’re open. We go into what we call ‘code red,’ which is what we’re in today. So that means anyone can have access. Even individuals who might be suspended for breaking rules can come in today because we don’t want anyone to be out there and be unsafe,” Ensink said.

In addition to giving people space to cool off, Degage offered water and other services.

“Our wellness center is especially a service for our unsheltered neighbors, so they come in and take a cool shower,” Ensink said.

She was grateful more comfortable temperatures are on the way.

“As we’re watching the weather forecast over the next few days, we’re feeling relief that it is coming,” Ensink said.