GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket will return on Thanksgiving for its 18th year.

The 5K run-walk begins at 8 a.m. at East Grand Rapids Middle School. You can register and pay the $35 fee online. Kids 12 and under can participate in the half-mile Widdle Wobble for free, but they should also be signed up online.

Money raised goes to Kids’ Food Basket, which provides 10,000 sack meals for children in Allegan, Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties each day.

“We look forward to sharing this day of gratitude with our community every year,” Kids’ Food Basket spokesperson Kim Moore said. “The energy around Gobble Wobble is always palpable as people line up with their loved ones, sometimes even in costume! It’s a fun way to begin the holiday while making an impact.”

The event is still looking for volunteers. You can learn sign up online to help out.