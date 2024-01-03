GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health departments around West Michigan are offering free radon test kits in January, which is National Radon Action Month.

Radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas, can seep into old and new homes alike through cracks in the foundation and walls. It is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and kills about 21,000 people annually. You cannot see, smell or taste radon, so you must use a test kit to find it.

Health officials say homes should be tested every two to three years.

“The kit is easy to use. Simply hang a filter inside your house for a few days and then send it in a self-addressed, pre-stamped envelope for testing,” Kent County Health Department supervising sanitarian Russell Flewelling explained in a statement.

The kit will head off to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, which will deliver your results.

You can get a free testing kit — on per household — from the Kent County Health Department during regular business hours at:

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department is handing out kits at 311 E. Alcott Street in Kalamazoo.

The Berrien County Health Department is giving out test kits at:

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency has test kits at each of its county offices: