BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Although comparison is the thief of joy, as Theodore Roosevelt famously said, the act seems to be human nature — and it’s even more prevalent around the holidays.

Janee’ Beville, MA, LPC is celebrating three years of service with her group, Beville Counseling in Byron Center. She says it’s difficult not to compare what we’re doing to others.

“We always look to others … and it influences what we would like to do or can’t do,” she said. “As a therapist, I’m always about self-awareness, knowing yourself. So even around the holidays, it’s knowing that is important to me at this time.”

Beville recommends doing what you care about, whether that’s spending time with family, alone or with friends — but whatever you choose, make sure it’s something that gives you joy, and know that the choice is yours.

Since we tend to live with one foot in the real world and one foot in the digital world, Beville says it’s also important to be mindful of what we’re allowing into our minds online.

“We know that our feed has an algorithm that sometimes shows us the things we keep looking at. We can be very careful to follow certain people who have the same morals, values and lifestyle, but it can also be just taking a break, hop on, then hop off, don’t get lost,” she said. “You don’t have to follow everything. You can actually unfollow.”

Unrealistic expectations can also come in the form of how the holidays should make us feel. Beville says that is something she has become more aware of for herself.

“I’ve had to really understand that this time changes every year for me as I get older. As we lose family members and friends, sometimes it can be a time to grieve,” she said. “There are times when I’ve also looked at the blessings I’ve had and just really reflected on this year. And knowing that it wasn’t the stuff — it was the people, it was the blessings.”