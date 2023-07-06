GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers in Kent County have already been pulled over since Michigan’s ban on cellphone use while driving went into effect June 30.

Through July 4, Kent County deputies gave out seven written warnings to drivers. No citations were issued.

Michigan has banned texting while driving since 2010. But with cellphones offering more capabilities, safety advocates have said an more extensive ban was needed to protect drivers. Distracted driving led to 15,441 crashes across the state last year and took 57 lives, according to the state’s annual traffic report.

The new law makes it illegal to hold or use a phone while driving to make calls, text, watch or record videos or scroll through social media. Now, if you’re caught distracted driving, you can be fined $100 for the first offense. Subsequent offenses can result in $250 fines. If you’re cited three or more times in a three-year period, you’ll have to take a driver improvement course.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said the first time someone is pulled over for distracted driving, they will generally receive a warning. Her department’s goal is making sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Our goal is to change behavior and having that conversation with somebody is the best way to change that behavior,” LaJoye-Young told News 8 on Thursday.

“We issue a substantial number of warnings on all driving offenses over the course of a year,” she added. “It’s how my staff has been instructed to approach things: communicate, teach, change behaviors and cite if necessary.”

That being said, the sheriff made it clear you could still get a ticket the first time. It’s ultimately up to the deputy to make the initial decision based on how the person was driving.

“I don’t want anyone to count on the first stop to be a warning,” LaJoye-Young said. “They may very well get a citation. It depends on how flagrant the offense was. Giving somebody a citation is necessary in many circumstances.”

The deputy will explain to the driver what’s prohibited under the new law and why. After that, the deputy will take your driver’s license and put it in their system. Even if the driver gets a warning the first time, they will get a ticket if they’re caught again.

“The next time somebody pulls you over, takes that driver’s license (and says), ‘Oh, I can see we’ve already had this talk,” the sheriff explained.

The sheriff said several indicators make it “relatively basic” for road patrol deputies to monitor distracted driving.

“Generally if you’re driving distracted, it’s going to show up,” the sheriff explained. “Are you staying in the lane? Are you stopped at appropriate times? Are you taking off at appropriate times at traffic signals? Can you see the person’s eyes are up?

“People who need to be stopped clearly identify themselves as needing to be stopped,” she said. “It is not like searching for something hard to spot.”

The sheriff also pointed out you can’t use your phone if you’re stopped at an intersection. A 2021 study by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning found 37% of distracted driving crashes that year, more than 6,000, happened at intersections.

“That is the most significant, most likelihood that you’re gonna be involved in an accident is when you’re distracted at an intersection,” the sheriff said.

As long as you’re not holding your phone, you can still use your GPS if it’s mounted on the dashboard or used through voice commands. If you don’t have that, the sheriff said you should just take the extra moments to pull over.

“If you do need to pick up your phone and navigate, pull off the road,” she said. “Get to a safe place. Figure out where you’re going. Place your phone in a way that you can watch it and observe directions without having the phone in your hand.”