WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Hyundai owners whose cars are being targeted by thieves can pick up a free steering wheel lock at certain Michigan State Police posts.

Hyundai owners can go to the Grand Rapids, Lakeview, Hart and Mt. Pleasant Posts between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to get one of the locks. They must show proof of ownership.

MSP said on Twitter that the locks are the result of a partnership with Hyundai after a surge in thefts of certain Hyundais. Certain Kia models are also being targeted.

MSP said the models in question have key ignitions and don’t have engine immobilizers, which weren’t previously standard on all Hyundai vehicles but have been included on every one made after Nov. 1, 2021.

Hyundai is working to add free anti-theft software for the models that are being targeted;. which includes some 4 million cars, MSP said.