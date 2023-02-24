CUTLERVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — In the second year of a three-year grant for a housing program meant to help low income seniors, the Disability Advocates of Kent County is encouraging people to spread the word.

The grant is from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The first year, Disability Advocates worked with just over 50 senior citizens who are homeowners with a moderate income and needed assistance.

A team of occupational therapists and assistants go into the homes and work with people who need it. It doesn’t have to be an issue related to their disability.

“The uniqueness of the HUD (Housing and Urban Development) program is that we can also focus on minor repairs. So it might not be something directly related to disability, but for example, one of the first people we helped him thaw his pipes and fixed pipes … So, it’s really a matter of making modifications so that people with disabilities can live in their homes safely and not have to leave,” said Disability Advocates Executive Director Dave Bulkowski.

The organization is using the grant to help seniors in Allegan, Ionia, Montcalm, Mecosta and Osceola counties. The biggest requirements are to be 62 years old and up, own your own home and have moderate income based on 80% of the average median income.

Organizers say it is most important to get the word out about the program so they can help as many people as possible.

“Just getting those referrals. This is a great opportunity to let people know about the need. Because too often, we hear at Disability Advocates, ‘Oh, I wish I knew of you a year ago or two years ago.’ Here’s an opportunity again for another about a hundred seniors over the next year, year and a half to remain independent and safe in their own homes,” said Bulkowski.

To learn more about the Senior Housing Assistance Program, visit the Disability Advocates of Kent County website, or contact Lisa Nelson-Williams at 616.323.2222 or lisa.n@dakc.us.