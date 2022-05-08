PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters from four departments were called to the scene of a fire that destroyed a house northeast of Grand Rapids.

The fire broke out late Saturday night, just before midnight, on Frost Avenue NE north of 5 Mile Road and east of the East Beltline in Plainfield Township.

Fire crews from Plainfield Township, Grand Rapids Township, Alpine Township and the city of Grand Rapids responded.

Crews respond to a house fire on Frost Avenue NE northeast of Grand Rapids in the early hours of May 8, 2022.

Everyone inside the home got out, a Kent County sheriff’s deputy at the scene said, though the deputy did not immediately have information about whether anyone was injured or how seriously.

There were between two and four pets inside the home; their conditions are also unknown.

The house is considered a total loss, the deputy said.

Authorities have not yet said what caused the fire.