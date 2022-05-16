CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A $14 million hotel renovation project near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport is nearly complete.

(A rendering by Gensler Architecture Design Company shows what the lobby area inside the Sheraton-Grand Rapids Airport hotel may look like.)

The Sheraton by Marriott-Grand Rapids Airport Hotel & Conference Center is expected to open by June 30, which is when its first reservation is scheduled. The newly rebranded hotel at 5700 28th St. SE, just east of I-96, replaces the former Crowne Plaza Grand Rapids Airport & Conference Center.

“We are very excited to be bringing a newly renovated, premium brand hotel and convention center to the Grand Rapids community and to reinvent a property… that has been a long standing part of Grand Rapids hospitality and travel,” Sheraton Grand Rapids Airport Hotel Food and Beverage Director Stacie Hackney stated in a news release.

The Sheraton Grand Rapids Airport Hotel is holding two job fairs over the next week in hopes of filling dozens of openings, including front desk, operations, banquet and housekeeping. The events are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18 and May 23 at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce in downtown Grand Rapids. Managers say the starting rate for nontipped positions is $15 an hour with higher wages based on experience. Job descriptions will be posted on indeed.com. Those interested can also submit their resume and find out more by emailing sheratongrandrapids@gmail.com.

Marshall Hotels & Resorts started renovations to the former Crowne Plaza hotel late last year. Gensler, the same architectural firm that handled Amway Grand Plaza hotel’s recent renovations, is also working on the Grand Rapids Sheraton.

Plans for the 259-room hotel include upgrades to guest rooms, exterior signs and public spaces.

The project includes replacing Aryana’s Restaurant and Lounge with a new dining concept called Flight directly managed by the hotel. Hotel managers say Flight “is a New American style restaurant with global tastes and local experience.” The restaurant features a new bar, slightly different layout and new furnishings. Hackney says the goal is to make the restaurant a local draw, attracting community members in addition to hungry hotel visitors.

The new Sheraton hotel will also have a bistro serving up Starbucks signature drinks and “health conscious” snacks.

Sheraton by Marriott-Grand Rapids Airport Hotel & Conference Center will include 21,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a new Sheraton Club Lounge for Sheraton Club level rooms, an indoor/outdoor swimming pool, fitness area and an airport shuttle that runs at all hours.

Mike Marshall, president and CEO of Marshall Hotels & Resorts, said last year that the project would take place in phases to minimize interruptions to guests.