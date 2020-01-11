Hotel offers discounted rate to those without power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If your power goes out this weekend due to the storm, Crowne Plaza Grand Rapids-Airport hotel is offering a discounted rate for those without power.

“We’re offering an $85 plus tax rate here at our hotel and all they have to do is mention the power outage to get the discounted rate,” Michelle Buckner with Crowne Plaza on 28th Street said.

Buckner got the idea after learning the winter storm headed for West Michigan has the potential to knock out power for days.

The hotel, which has a generator, stocked up on extra food and supplies ahead of the storm, as roadways are expected to be a mess due to weather conditions.

The discounted rate will be in effect as long as rooms are available.

Buckner recommends calling ahead at 616.957.1770.