GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — June is Pride Month and the face of health care is changing as the industry looks to make sure patients from the LGBTQ+ community are comfortable and feel respected.

“One of the huge benefits is, it’s a quick and easy way to help patients feel welcome, feel safe, feel heard and feel included. We find these help our patients have a greater satisfaction with the care they receive and increases the likelihood of our patients following through with the physician’s guidance,” said Dr. Rhae-Ann Booker, University of Michigan Health-West’s vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Booker said UMH-W is seeking a greater understanding of the unique experiences and health disparities of LGBTQ+ individuals who can be invisible in health care settings.

“We are going even deeper in demonstrating a commitment to providing an environment that is safe and free of discrimination,” she said.

Booker said the organization is calling out discrimination and bias. That will be apparent to patients through marketing and signage at University of Michigan Health West.

“This way, LGBTQ+ individuals feel and know they are welcome, they are safe and they will receive quality care.”