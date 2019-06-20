Hope Scarves looks to spread inspiration to W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A nonprofit group is partnering with two cancer support programs in West Michigan to bring hope to people battling cancer, one special scarf at a time.

Hope Scarves is an international organization started in Louisville, Kentucky by Michigan native Lara MacGregor.

When MacGregor was battling cancer, a friend of a friend sent her a box of scarves. MacGregor said that gift made her feel beautiful and inspired as she fought cancer.

Hope Scarves collects scarves and stories from people who have faced cancer and passes them along to others fighting the disease.

“It’s not just a scarf, it’s also a story. Every Hope Scarf is a scarf but also a cancer survivor’s words of encouragement and strength,” explained MacGregor.

Hope Scarves has partnered with Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center and Gilda’s Club to distribute the scarves and stories through their programs.

A Saturday event called Colors of Courage will raise money for metastatic breast cancer research and to bring the Hope Scarves organization to West Michigan. The event is described as a “mini ‘Taste of Grand Rapids'” by host Kelli Templeton, it will also include auction items and a band.

Colors of Courage will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at 260 Lakeside Dr. SE in East Grand Rapids.

