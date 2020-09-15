Homicide suspect fires shots at deputies before chase

A homicide suspect fires gunshots at deputies then leads them on a chase that ended on westbound I-96 near Walker Avenue. (Sept. 14, 2020)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A homicide suspect is in custody after shooting at deputies then leading them on a chase in Kent County Monday night.

Around 6 p.m., authorities say a man shot another man and a woman near the 2100 block of Mcilwarth Street in Muskegon Heights.

The woman who was shot died.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputy say they tried to pull over the same suspect in northern Kent County after spotting him traveling the wrong way on M-37 near Sparta. As the suspect pulled over, he pointed a gun over his shoulder and fired shots at the approaching deputy, authorities say. The suspect then took deputies on a chase.

Deputies say they intentionally crashed into the suspect’s car, forcing it off the road. The suspect was then taken into custody and is being transported back to Muskegon County.

News 8 crews on scene saw a Kent County Sheriff’s Department cruiser damaged. The sheriff’s department confirmed that no deputies were injured.

Muskegon Heights police confirmed that the suspect is the male victim’s son.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 as we learn more on the situation.