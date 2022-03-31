BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a homeowner shot and killed a man who tried to break into their house early Thursday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday an armed suspect tried to break into a house on 108th Street SW near Wilson Avenue in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids.

Investigators said the homeowner shot the suspect as he tried to get into the house. When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, a 39-year-old Middleville man, near the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Deputies believe the suspect may have been involved in two vehicle thefts overnight and tried to steal a car along 108th Street.

The sheriff’s office said it appears the two did not know each other, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.