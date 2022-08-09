An Aug. 7, 2022 photo shows the future home of HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post and Kid to Kid at 4910 Wilson Ave. SW in Wyoming.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — More than two years after Gordmans closed its doors for good in Wyoming, three new retailers are moving into the building.

Contractors recently installed signs for HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post on the front of the building off Wilson Avenue just south of RiverTown Crossings Mall. Kid to Kid is also expected to move into a section of the 48,344-square-foot building this fall.

Building owner Edmark Development is trying to sell the building. A property listing by Legacy Commercial Group touts the new tenants.

(A March 5, 2020 photo shows the Gordmans store off Wilson Avenue in Wyoming.)

The building at 4910 Wilson Ave. SW was originally constructed in 2014 for Gordmans. Renovations to the property started earlier this year.

HomeGoods will occupy the largest portion of the building, totaling just over 22,000 square-feet. Sierra Trading Post will take over approximately 19,250 square-feet with Kid to Kid operating its resale store in the remaining 5,000 square-feet of the building.

(Left: A July 18, 2022 photo of construction at 4910 Wilson Ave. SW in Wyoming. Right: An Aug. 7, 2022 photo of the same site.)

TJX Companies, Inc. tells News 8 it expects its new HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post stores to open in Wyoming this fall. However, the company did not elaborate on what to expect at the new locations.

The property listing states HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post have signed 10-year leases. The same listing indicates Kid to Kid agreed to a seven-year lease with plans to begin building out its space on Sept. 1. Real estate broker Logan McAnallen expects Kid to Kid opening late in 2022 or early 2023.

(An Aug. 7, 2022 photo shows the future home of HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post and Kid to Kid at 4910 Wilson Ave. SW in Wyoming.)

Kid to Kid is a franchise with more than 100 stores worldwide. Its only other Michigan location is on 28th Street across from Woodland Mall in Kentwood, the company website indicates.

Michigan is already home to seven HomeGoods stores including locations in Walker, Grand Rapids, Holland, Kalamazoo and Norton Shores. TJX Companies, Inc. considers HomeGoods an “off-price retailer” because it sells discounted items the company purchases at a lower cost from designers who overproduce or stores that buy too much inventory.

Sierra Trading Post specializes in discounted recreational clothing and gear using the same product purchasing model as HomeGoods. TJX Companies, Inc. operates four other Sierra Trading Post stores in Michigan; its lone West Michigan location is near the T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods stores at the Shops at CenterPoint mall.

In a report to investors, TJX Companies said it added nine HomeGoods stores and one Sierra Trading Post store nationwide during its first fiscal quarter ending April 30. TJX Companies now operates 859 HomeGoods stores and 60 Sierra Trading Post locations within the U.S.





