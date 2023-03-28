GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ada man accused of breaking into a home north of Grand Rapids and choking a woman has a lengthy criminal record, including a previous conviction for home invasion.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday morning, 54-year-old Frank Youmans broke into a 65-year-old Belmont woman’s home, threatened to kill her with a pistol, choked her until she lost consciousness and tied her up with electrical cords. The woman was tied up for more than two hours until an acquaintance found and freed her. Investigators say Youmans stole the woman’s credit cards and used them at a nearby store. After a statewide alert and search, Youmans was arrested Sunday. The attack was not random, with the sheriff telling News 8 that Youmans knows the woman’s family.

In 1989, Youmans was sentenced to prison for armed robbery. He was denied parole in October of 1996. He eventually received parole in September 1997.

Just a year later, in August 1998, he was accused of home invasion. According to court filings obtained by News 8, Youmans admitted to breaking into a hotel room at the old Exel Inn, now a Rodeway Inn, on 28th Street SE at Patterson Avenue near Grand Rapids. Youmans was armed with a gun, though he was barred from having one because of the armed conviction case. He assaulted two men inside the hotel.

Despite initially pleading not guilty, Youmans eventually took a plea deal in November 1998. People who knew Youmans wrote letters to the judge asking for a lenient sentence, saying he needed help for a cocaine problem that “consumed him.” His criminal record also shows multiple convictions for having illegal drugs. He was sentenced in December 1998 for one count of home invasion and two counts of felonious assault.

He was denied parole in October of 2001, with the parole board calling him a “risk to the community.” Youmans finally got parole in October 2002.

In June 2006, Youmans was again sentenced for eluding the police. He received three years of probation and was discharged in 2009.

Youmans maintained a clean record until the alleged home invasion last week in Belmont. He said during his arraignment on Monday that he has worked as a machine operator in the Grand Rapids area for the last few months.

He is charged with six felonies for the break-in, including armed robbery, assault and home invasion. Bond was set at $1 million. He remained in Kent County jail Tuesday, awaiting his next court appearance on April 5. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.