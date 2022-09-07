GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man who alleges he got sick after eating at a Wendy’s has filed a lawsuit against the owner of the Grandville restaurant.

In the lawsuit filed Friday in Kent County’s 17th Circuit Court, Holland resident Shane Meyers is asking for more than $25,000 in damages from Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc.

The lawsuit accuses the company of gross negligence, breach of warranty and violation of the Michigan Consumers Protection Act.

On. Aug. 5, the lawsuit alleges Meyers bought and ate a burger with contaminated romaine lettuce from the Wendy’s at 4435 Canal Ave. SW in Grandville. The next day Meyers started showing symptoms of a Shiga toxin E. coli infection. He sought medical attention to treat the effects of the E. coli food poisoning, according to the lawsuit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a possible link between a multistate E. coli outbreak and lettuce served on sandwiches at some Wendy’s franchises.

There have been at least 97 illnesses related to the outbreak, with 43 hospitalizations and no deaths across six states. As of Sept. 1, 58 people in Michigan have been infected with an outbreak strain of E. coli, according to the CDC.

The agency said it is not advising people to stop eating romaine lettuce or at Wendy’s restaurants.