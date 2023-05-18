BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Andel Hope and Healing Pavilion at Faith Hospice, the hospice division of Holland Home, opened Thursday in Byron Center.

The pavilion takes up the previously-unused lower level of Trillium Woods, an inpatient hospice facility on Pfeiffer Farms Drive SW. It includes a grief support center for private and group counseling, a hospice training and education lab and a space for staff members and volunteers.

These new resources will allow Faith Hospice to serve more families and meet higher demands for hospice services, according to a news release.

The project’s inspiration stemmed from Faith Hospice Bereavement Manager Janet Jaymin and Carl Paganelli, a NFL official whose wife, Cathy, died in 2016. Jaymin and Paganelli hoped to create a peaceful environment for those grieving family members and friends.

The $2.1 million project was supported by the Van Andel family. Amy Van Andel, a former nurse at Faith Hospice, helped lead a $2 million fundraising campaign.

“Every day and every night, our mission calls upon us to provide compassionate care in Christ’s name. For 28 years, we have worked tirelessly to live up to that calling by caring for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those facing life’s final journey, as well as providing care and support to their loved ones grieving their loss,” said Rene Wheaton, executive vice president of home and community-based services at Holland Home. “The Van Andel Hope and Healing Pavilion will ensure that the very same care and compassion extends to loved ones of our patients as a way to provide support after the passing.”