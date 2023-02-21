BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An addition to a hospice facility aims to create a space for family members to grieve dying loved ones.

Van Andel Hope and Healing Pavilion is set to break ground on Thursday after years of planning. It will be located at Holland Home’s Trillium Woods on Pfeiffer Farms Drive in Byron Center.

The inspiration for the healing pavilion started with Bereavement Manager Janet Jaymin and West Michigan NFL official Carl Paganelli after they grieved together following the death of Paganelli’s wife, Cathy, in 2016.

“The goal is to really have an opportunity to serve our patients’ families following the death of their loved one, and to have space to be able to provide support groups, individual counseling and different workshops that can really help people with that grieving process,” said Jaymin.

A capital campaign to fund the project started in 2019, but the process was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jaymin. The fundraiser raised $2 million for the bereavement center with the help of Amy Van Andel, a former hospice nurse and patient advocate.

The Van Andel family has been involved with the Holland Home since 1998 when they funded Holland Home’s Van Andel Pavilion in honor of Betty Van Andel, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, Holland Home said.

“What happens is that often people just don’t know where to go or what to do. We really want this to be a safe space for folks, where they can call, contact us, they can come and feel secure here. They are among people who understand what they’re going through,” said Jaymin.

