GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Decked out with lights and ornaments, the annual holiday traditions exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park near Grand Rapids opened to the public Tuesday.

It features 46 holiday traditions from around the world, with dozens of decorated trees and the popular train exhibit, which was filled with excited little kids who shouted “choo choo” in the halls.

“It’s a wonderful start to the season and it’s just amazing how much work goes into it,” visitor Heidi Veenema, who took her grandchildren to the garden, said.

Meijer Gardens Vice President of Horticulture Steve LaWarre said more than 80,000 visitors come through the exhibit each year.

“We see people come through and every one of them is like ‘Oh, that’s what we’ve done at home,'” LaWarre said. “Or, ‘That’s what my grandparents did.’”

LaWarre said the garden has added a new seasonal light experience this year, which will take during extended hours the week prior to and after Christmas Day. The show will include a colorful projection of lights at the park’s outdoor amphitheater, fire pits to stay warm and food for sale.

“This time of year the days get short and the nights get long as so many of these traditions really highlight light in different ways,” he said.