GAINES CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A hockey and sports medicine supplier is growing in West Michigan thanks to funding from the state.

Howies Hockey Tape is expanding in Gaines Township. The project is being funded in part by the Michigan Strategic Fund, through a $270,000 Michigan Business Development Program, which is a performance-based grant. The project is expected to bring 45 jobs to the area and generate a capital investment of $6 million.

Michigan beat out competing sites in Minnesota, the Dakotas, the western U.S. and Canada to host the expansion. The new facility is projected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

Howies Hockey Incorporated, which is based in Grand Rapids, was founded in 2002 and sells hockey and sports medicine supplies as well as products used in outdoor sports including rock climbing, football, baseball, tennis, golf and more. Some of its customers include the NHL, NFL and NCAA. Its owner says its meaningful to be expanding in West Michigan.

“Growing up in Eastown, Grand Rapids has always been a special place to me – I’m blessed to have been raised here and I’m proud to make Michigan my home,” said Howies Hockey Owner Howard Max Sieplinga in a statement. “As we look toward the future of Howies, our dream is to build a sporting goods brand that is widely recognized across the globe. A brand that Michigan, specifically West Michigan, is proud to call their own. Founders did it in beer, Steelcase in furniture, and we hope to accomplish it in hockey and the sports medicine world.”

For more information on careers there, visit the Howies Hockey Incorporated website.