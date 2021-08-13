Hockey game to benefit charity named for firefighter’s late son

A memorial to Ryan Marsman at the path that now bears his name. (April 8, 2021)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — You’ll have a chance to cool off, see some great hockey and help worthy causes Saturday as the Cascade Firefighters’ Association sponsors a charity hockey game.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Patterson Ice Center. A host of current and former pro and semi-pro hockey players, including Kentwood’s own Mike Knuble, are expected to lace up. All proceeds will go to charity, including one that is near and dear to the Cascade Township Fire Department.

Riding for Ryan helps raise money for flags that can be installed on the back of bicycles to make them more visible, as well as works to get out other bicycle safety information.

The effort was started by Cascade firefighter Andy Marsman and his wife Stacie. In June 2019, Andy Marsman and his son Ryan were riding bikes on a path along Cascade Road when a driver who pulled up to the intersection didn’t see Ryan and hit him. Ryan died just five days shy of turning 7.

“Everybody’s been brought together through that. When we’ve been talking back and forth about who to donate to or who should we raise money for, their name has popped up again and again,” Luke McCarthy of the Cascade Firefighters’ Association said.

Proceeds from the game will also benefit Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids and the Cascade Firefighters’ Association. For ticket information, just go to the Cascade Firefighters’ Association Facebook page.