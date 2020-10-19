Taller, wider 100th Street bridge opens

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After being shut down for most of the year, the new and improved 100th Street bridge south of Grand Rapids is finally open again.

The Michigan Department of Transportation held a ribbon-cutting for the bridge Monday.

In 2018, the bridge deck was struck several times by tall semi-trucks passing under it along US-131. The $10 million project should prevent similar strikes: The bridge is about 2 feet higher now at 16 feet, 3 inches.

It’s also wider, with more dedicated turn lanes and a 14-foot path for pedestrians and bikes separated from traffic by a concrete barrier. The bike lane runs east all the way to S. Division Avenue.

“We improved what was here,” MDOT Director Paul Ajegba said. “Now we have … a multi-model project. You have sidewalk and bike path. I think that is the key when we do a project like this: make it better for all the users, not just motorists. We also look at pedestrians and biking.”

The bridge was shut down in March, then construction was stalled for a time in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will still be some daytime lane closures on US-131 through Oct. 23 while the project is finished up.

