High winds knock out power across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High winds last night have left lines down and many customers without power in West Michigan.

Consumers Energy reports close to 29,000 customers without power as of 8 a.m. today from over 440 individual outages caused by high winds that knocked down trees, limbs and branches.

The National Weather Service says between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. gusts in Holland, Grand Rapids and Muskegon reached around 60 m.p.h. Winds were slower in southwest Michigan, but still clocked in at 48 m.p.h. in Kalamazoo.

“We were able to put crews on rest yesterday to start preparing for today’s restoration work, which began overnight and will continue through the day,” Brian Wheeler, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy tells News 8.

Consumers Energy expects power to be restored as early as 10 a.m., and expects most homes to have power back by the end of the day.

The recommended safe distance to stay from a downed line is 25 feet. If you see one, stay away and call 911 and then Consumers Energy at 1.800.477.5050 to report it.