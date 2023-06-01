KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kentwood Police Department is again offering high school students a chance at learning more about a career in law enforcement.

The department’s High School Youth Academy is accepting applications for its next class of students. The academy is a four-day course from July 24 to 27 at the department’s headquarters.

During the classes, students will participate in a variety of police training lessons on conducting traffic stops, handcuffing and searching buildings.

To participate, you must submit an application, pass a background check and attend a meeting before the academy starts.

The academy is free. Lunch and uniforms will be provided for each day of classes. More information can be found by clicking here.