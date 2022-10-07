KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The rescue of a 2-year-old who was in a vehicle when it was stolen earlier this week and left on the side of the road was caught on school bus surveillance cameras.

The vehicle was stolen around 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood, according to the Kentwood Police Department.

Dave Skinner, a bus driver with Kelloggsville Public Schools, was passing the area when he was flagged down by parents who said their baby was inside a vehicle when it was stolen.

In the bus surveillance video, Skinner can be seen calling 911 to report that a car had been stolen with a 2-year-old boy inside.

After he relayed the information to dispatch, Skinner got on the radio to let the other bus drivers know that a vehicle had been stolen with a child inside.

Another Kelloggsville Public Schools bus driver, Sue Figueroa, quickly realized that she had just passed a boy wrapped up in a blanket in a driveway.

In the surveillance video, Figueroa can be seen circling her bus around, exiting the vehicle and rescuing the 2-year-old.

“I have the baby,” she said over the radio after bringing the boy on the bus.

“Oh my God. Thank you. Thank you,” someone on the other end of the radio can be heard saying.

The 2-year-old is put in one of the bus seats and Figueroa drives him back to his parents.

When they arrive, she can be seen yelling out the bus doors, “Mama, is this your baby?” as his parents come running over.

Anyone with information should call the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616.656.6604, or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.