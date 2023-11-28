GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent District Library has announced it will be investing a $250,000 prize into the community.

The library won the 2023 Jerry Kline Community Impact Prize, which looks for libraries that demonstrate a community impact and awards $250,000 and a profile in the Library Journal.

KDL has decided to split $200,000 of the money equally between four capital projects happening at branches around the county. Rockford, Walker, Grattan Township and Tyrone Township will each get $50,000 for their library expansion projects.

The final $50,000 will be used to create a scholarship fund.

Lance Werner, the executive director for KDL, said he was “overjoyed” when he found out the library won.

“I’m so proud of our team here. It really validates the work that we do,” he said. “(I’m) so proud of everyone and so happy for the area.”

As the library looked into what to do with the unexpected money, he said leaders were dedicated to making sure it all went to the community.

Typically, KDL can’t invest in branch capital projects because of its arrangements with the municipalities, Werner explained. But the team has always told branches it would if it could, so the prize gave KDL “an opportunity to put our money where our mouth is,” he said.

“The only reason why we can do it is because … this isn’t taxpayer money. This is money that was unanticipated,” he said. “It’s a prize for the work that we’ve done and we wanted to give it back to those municipalities and have them use it in their capital projects.”

While the details are still being finalized for the scholarship fund, Werner said the criteria will likely be based on the criteria for the Jerry Kline award.

“This isn’t going to be an academic scholarship. … this is going to be a scholarship for people that maybe have different types of skills. People that maybe are really active in their communities or really demonstrated a commitment to literacy, to their neighbors, to making Kent County a better place to live,” he explained.

The scholarship will also be nontraditional in that it will not be limited to students going to university and will also be open to those working to learn skilled trades. KDL wanted to create an opportunity for the “underdog,” Werner said.

“The kids that are doing incredible in school, we have no doubt that there’ll be a lot of opportunities available for them,” he said.

The scholarship fund will also use private donations and interest earned from the library district’s Community Foundation Fund through the Grand Rapids Community Foundation.

KDL will receive the prize money in April at the Public Library Association Conference. Werner said the municipalities receiving help for capital projects are excited and KDL is excited to give back to the community.

“The thing that I’m personally most proud of is that every penny of this is getting invested back into the county, into our constituency here at the Kent District Library,” he said. “We have so much gratitude for everybody in the county. We’re coming off our millage election, we passed in every precinct in our entire jurisdictional service area by at least 60%. There’s no doubt that the people of Kent County value the library and the people of Kent County value literacy and we just love every one of them.”

The KDL executive director said he believes it’s the library’s commitment to people that sets it apart. People are becoming more isolated, he said, and the KDL team is dedicated to being a part of peoples’ lives.

“There’s this misperception that libraries are about books and materials and, yeah, that’s sort of true. But in my opinion and in our opinion … libraries are about people. And I think that that is really what kind of set us apart. We’re about people. We’re about the communities that we serve,” he said. “Kent County is such a relationship driven place. I think that that’s why what happens here is a little bit magical.”

2024 will be a year of gratitude at the KDL, Werner said.

“What a great way to kick it off. To give prize money that we’ve won back to the community is a demonstration of gratitude,” he said. “I think that the future is always going to be bright and I think it’s going to be bright because we’re going to make it bright. We’re going to make it bright together.”