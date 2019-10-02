Help veterans, support Kent County Honor Guard

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — For the fourth year, the Kent County Veterans Honor Guard will be fundraising at the Graceland Cemetery in Grand Rapids Township Wednesday.

The group is asking for the community to contribute, to allow them to continue their mission of “honoring those that served.” Money raised go towards replenishing or upgrading the group’s uniforms and rifles.

Since 1982, the Honor Guard has rendered final salutes to over 15,000 deceased veterans in and around Kent County. The salute consists of a eulogy, a non-denominational prayer, a rifle salute, the sounding of taps and the presentation of the National Colors to the next of kin.

News 8 spoke with Bob Anderson, the current commander of the Kent County Veterans Honor Guard about the group’s mission. Anderson said it’s a privilege to be a member.

“It’s the last recognition of a veteran that performed an active duty to make our country safe,” said Anderson. “When we’re collecting the funds, many of those that are contributing say ‘you did my father’s service, or you did my brother’s service.’”

The Kent County Veterans Honor Guard will be raising funds from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Graceland Cemetery, located off Cascade Road SE near Kenmoor Avenue SE.