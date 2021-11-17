Help families in need Wednesday during annual Turkey Drop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to help families in need this Thanksgiving, the 18th annual Turkey Drop is happening Wednesday.

Last year, Mel Trotter Ministries and Feeding America West Michigan collected more than 5,000 turkeys during this event. They’re hoping to break that record this year.

People can drop off a turkey any time on Nov. 17 starting at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The drop-off sites are Celebration Cinema North, Celebration Cinema South and Mel Trotter Ministries in downtown Grand Rapids.

You can also make a monetary donation online. One frozen turkey equals $15.

Frozen turkeys can be dropped off curbside. Mel Trotter Ministries’ staff and volunteers will grab them from vehicles while wearing masks and gloves.

Mel Trotter Ministries and Feeding America West Michigan will distribute the frozen turkeys to food pantries and local organizations at no cost.

This event is in partnership with Mel Trotter Ministries, WOOD Radio, Feeding America and Celebration Cinema.