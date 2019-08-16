Heavy police presence in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A heavy police presence in southeast Grand Rapids Friday morning is connected to an incident at the Woodland Mall, according to police.

The Kentwood Police Department confirmed to News 8 that the heavy police presence near the intersection of Englewood Avenue SE and Shangrai La Drive SE is connection to the Woodland Mall investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Officers said around 4 a.m. Friday there was an incident at the Woodland Mall located near the intersection of 28th Street and East Beltline Avenue.

No further details were released.

News 8 has at a crew at the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.