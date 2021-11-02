Employee shot, killed at Wyoming hotel; suspect dead

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was shot and killed at a hotel in Wyoming early Tuesday morning and the suspect was found dead.

The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Grand Rapids Inn located on 28th Street near the intersection of Buchanan Avenue SW.

Police confirmed to News 8 that a staff member went to one of the rooms to address some sort of altercation when he was shot. The victim, identified as a 38-year-old Grand Rapids man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect ran away from the scene to a nearby home. Police said the suspect, a 21-year-old Grand Rapids man, was found dead inside the home.

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

