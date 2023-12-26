ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have named three family members who were found dead Friday in an Alpine Township home where high carbon monoxide levels were detected.

The victims are 86-year-old Robert Modzeleski, his wife Barbara Modzeleski, 81, and their son, 61-year-old Timothy Modzeleski, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators suspect all three likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning just days before Christmas.

Alpine Township Fire Lieutenant Brian Stalsonburg was among those called to the home on Stage Avenue in Alpine Township around 3 p.m. Friday.

“It’s difficult for us to see, but I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” he said Tuesday. “It must be heartbreaking for them.”

Before Stalsonburg even entered the home, he was getting readings of carbon monoxide in the house from the back door.

“Once we did make it inside, it then got to an unsafe level for us to be in there without having an airpack on,” Stalsonburg recalled. “We retreated out of the house, put on our proper (personal protective equipment) and went in and did find all three deceased in there.”

The carbon monoxide is believed to have been brought out by a faulty boiler vent. Autopsy results are pending to determine official cause of death.

“Right before the holidays, everybody’s preparing to celebrate, have fun and see their loved ones,” Stalsonsburg said. “And as Sgt. Brunner said, now they’re planning three funerals around the holidays.”

Carbon monoxide is dangerous because you can’t see it and you can’t smell it. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says 170 people die nationwide each year from carbon monoxide produced by non-automotive consumer products.

“It gives you that false sense of security, (you) don’t smell anything wrong,” Stalsonburg said. “A natural gas leak, you can smell that odor they put into it to give it that rotten egg smell. That’s not the case with carbon monoxide.”

Stalsonburg doesn’t believe there were any carbon monoxide detectors in the Alpine Township home.

CPSC recommends installing the devices in each level of the home and outside sleeping areas. The detectors generally have a five-to-seven-year lifespan and must be replaced after that.

It’s also just as important to have smoke alarms, Stalsonburg said. He recommends testing them every month.

If the smoke alarms have replaceable batteries, he suggests switching them out every six months. If it’s a longer-lasting battery, he said it’s a good idea to make sure you know when they expire.

Stalsonburg also suggested having a professional examine a furnace or anything that burns fuel annually.

“When you’re changing your clocks in the fall, it’s probably a good time,” he said. “That kicks off the start of heating season. That might be a great opportunity to set a reminder in your calendar of ‘Hey, I gotta change my furnace filters, I gotta change my clocks, I’ve gotta check my smoke alarms, change those batteries.’”

It’s also smart to practice a home escape plan in case of an emergency. Stalsonburg said families should pick a designated spot outside the home where everyone would meet.

He also recommended sleeping with the door closed.

“We’ve seen fire after fire over the years where the hallway is completely destroyed and the back side of the door is in good condition and there’s relatively little smoke damage in that closed off room,” he said.

If you’re not sure whether you’re completely prepared, the Alpine Township Fire Department offers a residential safety program where crews check out everything for free.

“We will come into the home for free and make sure the smoke alarms are in the right place, that they have them and that they have CO alarms,” Stalsonburg said. Other fire departments have similar programs as well — Stalsonburg suggested calling your local fire department and asking. Volunteers with the American Red Cross also install free smoke alarms.

