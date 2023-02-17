GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tax season is upon us, and sometimes it can be confusing and expensive to find help, so the United Way is offering free services for people who need it.

Started in 2002, free Community Tax Days is part of the Kent County Tax Credit Collation Program, which means IRS-trained and certified volunteers are ready to help.

“What we do is make sure that families and individuals whose households are $60,000 or less get whatever refunds and credits they have coming, that they get them at absolutely no cost,” Brenda Brame, program manager, said.

Free Community Tax Days schedule:

Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Rapids Housing Commission

Thursday, March 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at New Faith Temple COGIC

Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology

Appointments can be made by calling 211. Anyone with an appointment is asked to bring their spouse if they’re married, social security cards for everyone listed on the return, W2s, insurance statements, and a heating bill to get a heating credit — a voided check or a statement.

For more information on Community Tax Days, visit the Heart of West Michigan United Way’s website.