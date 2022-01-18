HealthBar drive-thru medical center opens 3rd location

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new kind of health care center is expanding in West Michigan.

HealthBar is a drive-thru service that provides medical care to patients who don’t have to get out of their car. It operates much like an urgent care, offering care for things like minor injuries and illnesses, along with COVID-19, flu and strep testing and concussion assessments.

The significant differences is the wait times: The average wait at the drive-thru medical center is 10 minutes. There are no appointments, and HealthBar operates on a first come, first served basis.

The newest location is at 5020 East Beltline Ave NE in Plainfield Township, and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can learn more at HealthBar.com.