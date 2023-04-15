WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County health officials are warning residents to stay away from a pond in Millennium Park.

The pond has a “heavy sheen” on it, the Kent County Health Department said in a Facebook post. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy discovered the sheen after recent flooding in the area.

EGLE is investigating.

“Residents are asked to stay out of an avoid all contact with the water in this area,” the health department said.

The pond is in the east section of Millennium Park, located near I-196 in Walker.