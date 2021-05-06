Health official named Kent County’s chief inclusion officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County has hired an inclusion officer whose job it will be to encourage diversity and equity within the county administration and its programs for residents.

Teresa Branson will get to work May 24.

In announcing her selection as chief inclusion officer Thursday, the county said the role demonstrates its “commitment to fully embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion in its strategic priorities.”

“It is an honor to be selected as the first person filling this role at Kent County,” Branson said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our leadership teams, employees and community partners to build on the work that has already been done and to implement meaningful change that will make County government more responsive in meeting the diverse needs of our employees and community.”

Branson has a bachelor’s degree in public health education and master’s degree in health administration. She currently works as the Kent County Health Department deputy administrative health officer.

During her time at the health department, she helped with programs to limit health disparities and improve equity and led health equity and social justice training sessions. She also serves on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Coronavirus Racial Disparities Task Force.

“We are fortunate to have someone as qualified as Teresa serve as our first Chief Inclusion Officer,” Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt stated. “We elevated this role because we are committed to accelerating our efforts to be an inclusive workforce and to ensure we are being equitable in our service delivery. I am excited for Teresa to fulfill this role and help us expand our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.”