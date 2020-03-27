Health department to hold COVID-19 virtual town hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County health officials are holding a virtual town hall meeting Friday to answers your COVID-19 questions.

It will be held live at 2 p.m. on the Kent County Health Department’s Facebook page. Director Dr. Adam London, Medical Director Nirali Bora and Supervising Epidemiologist Brian Hartl will be there to answer questions live.

Residents may also message your question to the health department’s Facebook page before the meeting.

The latest total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 2,856 with the number of deaths related to COVID-19 at 60. Kent County’s number of confirmed cases hit 41 with Wednesday’s tests.

According to data compiled by NBC News from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials, Michigan has the sixth highest number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the country and the fifth highest number of confirmed cases.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.