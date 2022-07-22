WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Catherine’s Health Center will open the doors to its newest location next month.

The nonprofit serves underinsured and uninsured communities. The new location is at 950 36th Street in Wyoming, and is the fourth clinic for Catherine’s Health Center.

In 2021, they served more than 1,800 patients, and expect to double that number this year. Services include medical and behavioral health, as well as dental in some locations.

A ribbon-cutting celebration will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m.