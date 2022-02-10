Head-on crash injures 2, closes 14 Mile Road

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a head-on crash near Greenville Thursday afternoon, Kent County dispatchers said.

It happed around 4:15 p.m. on 14 Mile Road just east of Lincoln Lake Avenue. At least two people were hurt in the crash, according to Kent County dispatch.

14 Mile Road was closed between Lincoln Lake Avenue and Morgan Mills Road, dispatch said.

Kent County Sheriff, Michigan State Police, Oakfield Township and Spencer Township Rescue responded to the scene. The crash is still being investigated.