Hazmat teams cleaning chemical spill in Wyoming

Wyoming authorities respond to a chemical spill on Stafford Avenue near 32nd Street on Aug. 20, 2021.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Some people are sheltering in place after a chemical spill in Wyoming.

The scene of the spill is on Stafford Avenue SW north of 321nd Street SW. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a shipping container leaked dimethyl carbonate onto the road.

Dimethyl carbonate is a solvent and reagent that is flammable.

No one is hurt, but hazardous materials teams from Wyoming and Grand Rapids have been called in to clean up the mess. It’s expected to take them several hours.

Protocol calls for 150 feet around the spill to be evacuated. Some neighboring community members are sheltering in place, authorities added.

32nd Street has been narrowed to one lane in each direction while emergency crews are on the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid 32nd between Buchanan and Clyde Park avenues.