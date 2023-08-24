WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Staying hydrated will be crucial as you head out for outdoor games, practices and other activities.

It’s important to have a plan not just for yourself but others.

Director of Sports Medicine at the University of Michigan Health West Ed Kornoelje offers some tips as you and your family prepare to conquer the heat.

Drink plenty of water. Anything with electrolytes, like fruits, vegetables, and sports drinks like Gatorade, will be good too.

Wear light-colored and thin clothing.

Take breaks. Find some shade underneath a tree or school building.

Let someone know you’re not feeling well. Feeling dizzy, lightheaded or nauseous are some of the signs you’ll experience if your body gets too hot.

If it’s not you that’s feeling the heat, it could happen to someone near you. If so, move the person out of the heat and find somewhere or something cool.

“Put some ice packs behind their neck, ice packs kind of under their armpits and in their groin area, and also get some water on them,” Kornoelje said. “Careful, you don’t just drop it right on their face but just really try to cool them down.”

You can also put a bottle of water in the freezer for a few hours and remove it before you head out. You’ll stay cool and hydrated simultaneously.