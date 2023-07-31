GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Reginald Moreno used to host 30 to 40 people at his home for game night, with things like pool, corn hole and beer pong. Now, he’s turned those game nights into a business.

The Hangout Spot opened in Grandville on July 15 on Chicago Drive near Wilson Avenue. The space has everything from pool and cornhole to putting greens and pop darts. Moreno is also working on getting a VR section.

“All of these activities that I have here are to keep everyone active and moving,” he explained.

Custom-made water pong tables at The Hangout Spot in Grandville. (July 31, 2023)

The recreational entertainment center is aimed at teenagers and adults. Moreno hopes people will come socialize and make memories with friends and family.

Guests can walk in or rent the space for an event. Admission, which gets you access to everything, is $10 for an hour, or $2.50 for 15 minutes. Members of the military and those with a commercial driver’s license get $5 off.

Moreno used to be a truck driver himself and opened his own trucking business around the time the pandemic started. He said truck drivers are “the backbone” of America, so he wanted to offer support to them and military members with the discount.

“I wanted to be able to extend that gratitude out to truck drivers,” he said.

The Hangout Spot in Grandville. (July 31, 2023)

Moreno grew up in the foster system before he was adopted by his parents around the age of 14.

“That’s rare when you’re older to get adopted,” he said.

He moved to Grand Rapids after graduating, where he met his wife. His family is what keeps him going, he said.

“My family, my daughters keep me going,” he said. “I always wanted to try to create something that … I could pass along to them as they’re older.”

He added he wants to show his daughters, ages 9 and 6, that you can get things done with “hard work and determination.”

Moreno was able to turn the building into The Hangout Spot in just about two weeks. He said he and his brother spent hours getting the space ready, knocking down walls and rewiring it.

The Hangout Spot in Grandville. (July 31, 2023)

The Hangout Spot in Grandville. (July 31, 2023)

The Hangout Spot in Grandville. (July 31, 2023)

The Hangout Spot in Grandville. (July 31, 2023)

The Hangout Spot in Grandville. (July 31, 2023)

“It was a very tough process,” he said. “I didn’t think I was going to make it in time. I had quite a bit of support with my family and friends.”

While looking for a location, Moreno also looked at Kentwood, Walker and Byron Center. The location in Grandville was the first one he looked at.

The Hangout Spot in Grandville. (July 31, 2023)

“I was just looking for a sign,” he said. “The head of the (Downtown Development Authority) here, Theresa Meendering, she had actually reached out to me and asked if I was still looking for a place to plant my business. And so I ended up reaching back out to the realtor here and everything just lined up.”

He said at his first city meeting, the city’s mayor and the DDA were very inviting.

“I haven’t really seen officials as committed as they are here and they’re just … friendly and inviting,” he said. “They’re helping me out quite a bit and trying to promote (it).”

The Hangout Spot is open Wednesday through Friday and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, go to thehangoutspot.net.