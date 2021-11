EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Trick-or-treaters flooded Cambridge Boulevard, a block famous for its Halloween night festivities.

After last year’s cutback on visitors due to the pandemic, neighbors were thrilled by the crowds of kids that came out Sunday night.

“We usually expect around 1,200 or more trick-or-treaters”, homeowner Kelly Bowman said.

Scooby-Doo themes house in East Grand Rapids

This year, the Bowmans went with a Scooby-Doo theme, complete with a life-size Mystery Machine they scored on Facebook marketplace.