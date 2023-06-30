VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Farmers and produce growers spent Friday cleaning up after overnight storms whipped through Kent County.

“The north 15 acres, our northern-most block, it means that there’s a lot of damage,” said Aaron Roth with Red Barn Market north of Lowell. “A lot of damage to the trees. We’re currently spraying them to protect the streets from fire blight.”

Apples sustained damage from hail in an overnight storm. (June 30, 2023) Apples sustained damage from hail in an overnight storm. (June 30, 2023)

Fire blight is a form of strep for the trees that, if not addressed, could kill the crop entirely.

Roth said the farm typically processes about 4 acres of apple crops for cider. While all of the bruised crop will be repurposed, the farm will not recoup the cost of loss.

“We won’t even break even on it. So the cost of the input of raising them, spraying them, keeping them up, pruning them all that stuff, we’ll barely recoup the cost,” he said.

Storm damage in the Bostwick Lake area on June 30, 2023. Storm damage in the Bostwick Lake area on June 30, 2023.

In the Bostwick Lake area in Cannon Township, road and Consumers Energy crews continued with their cleanup. As of 3 p.m. Friday, nearly 8,000 customers statewide were still without power. More than 5,000 of those were in Kent County.