Gun Lake Tribe donates new rapid deployment craft to Yankee Springs Fire Department

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Yankee Springs Fire Department was given a new rapid deployment craft from Oceanid Water Rescue Craft on Tuesday after the Gun Lake Tribe donated the funding for the new multiuse craft.

The rapid deployment craft can go from being stored in a two cubic foot case to fully inflated in seconds, which will allow for rapid response in areas that could not otherwise be quickly reached, the tribe said. It can be pulled behind a boat or jet ski in the warmer months and towed behind a snowmobile throughout winter.

“We at the Yankee Springs Fire Department greatly appreciate the continued support that Gun Lake Tribe continues to show us,” Jim Stoddard, Fire Chief of Wayland/Yankee Springs, said. “We have worked together on several projects now and the commitment to the community from the Tribe is second to none.”

The water craft is expected to be used in a wide range of recue situations throughout the year.