KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of a toddler who died in Kentwood after consuming antidepressant pills was sentenced to prison Wednesday afternoon.

Hope Marshall, 27, was sentenced to at least 18 months in prison for the death of her 17-month-old son Kaiden Wood. As part of an agreement, she pleaded guilty to second-degree child abuse and a charge of involuntary manslaughter was dropped.

In June 2022, Kaiden was found unresponsive at a home in Kentwood on Prince Albert Street SE near Garland Street SE. When investigators searched the home, they found hazardous items including a soup pot filled with vomit, a marijuana pipe and Xanax. Investigators also located three loose antidepressants, which Marshall said belonged to her.

An autopsy determined Kaiden died from “acute Bupropion and Duloxetine toxicity,” both of which are antidepressants.

“I’m a mother full of guilt, shame, regrets and pain. A mother’s worst nightmare is losing a child but what do you do when your own actions are responsible?” Marshall said to Judge Paul Denenfeld Wednesday. “Kaiden is my world and I failed him so badly. I let my drug addiction destroy my precious son’s life and my two other sons’ life as well.”

Denenfield said in the last six months, he has seen three cases of children who have died due to drugs that were left lying around. He said he hopes the cases send a message to parents to keep all drugs out of the reach of children.

“Parents want to sit around and use drugs, whether it’s legal or illegal, I guess that’s a choice on their own. Children don’t make a choice of being tempted by things that children would normally reach out and try to ingest,” Denenfeld said.

Marshall said in prison and afterward, she hopes to turn her life around.

“I hope you can see how badly I want to change my life and how sorry I am for my actions and how much I’ve reflected on them. I just want help and the fact that I had to lose my son to realize that is sad,” Marshall told Denenfeld.

Kaiden’s father Kyle Wood also pleaded guilty to second-degree child abuse. In March, he received a sentence of at least 30 months for the toddler’s death. The maximum penalty for Wood and Marshall is 10 years.