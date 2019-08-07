Guiding Light opens sober-living apartments in Kentwood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Guiding Light is celebrating the opening of more sober-living facilities for men recovering from alcohol addiction.

The organization Wednesday opened its new Iron House facility on Andover Street SE near Eastern Avenue and 52nd Street in Kentwood.

While Guiding Light’s Iron House program is open to men who finish its recovery or back to work programs, the new apartments are open only to recovery program graduates. The manager of the newest facility, Charlie Bell, is among them.

“It’s kind of a good place for you to transition into a new lifestyle. It helps you stay focused and connected to the program whilst transitioning into the new world,” said Bell.

Guiding Light’s first Iron House facility opened in 2013. The organization now oversees five such facilities, housing up to 35 men at a time.

Guiding Light says of the nearly 90 men it’s treated over the last 3.5 years, 75 percent remained sober after living in an Iron House for a year — nearly 30 percent better than those who completed the alcohol recovery program only.