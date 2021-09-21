GRR Runway 5k returns to Ford Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the GRR Runway 5k is set to take place this weekend at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Stephen Clark, the director of Commercial Development for the airport, says they are excited and ready for the event.

During the event, one side of the airport is shut down, allowing a portion of the race to happen on the runway.

“It’s one of the only few times that you can actually get on a runway without being on an airplane, so it’s very exciting,” Clark said.

The airport is working with the Family Hope Foundation for this year’s event.

There are still opportunities for people to sign up to run or walk on the runway. There are also virtual options available.