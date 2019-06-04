GRPS fires man facing child porn charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Jan. 8, 2019, mug shot of Philip Paauwe from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who faces federal charges for child porn and allegedly trying to solicit sex with a teen girl has been fired from Grand Rapids Public Schools.

The school board voted unanimously Monday to fire Philip Paauwe, the GRPS spokesman confirmed.

Paauwe, 32, of Grandville, was indicted in federal court in February after allegedly convincing a 17-year-old girl in Florida to send him explicit images last year.

He's also accused of using the internet to try to get a woman to let him have sex with her 13-year-old daughter. That woman, however, turned out to be an undercover officer. The investigation led to Paauwe's arrest in January.

He was a teacher at K.E.C. Oakleigh — a special education school for students in kindergarten through eighth grade — but was placed on unpaid administrative leave when the allegations against him surfaced. He had been with the district less than a year.