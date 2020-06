GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a suspect in relation to a shooting downtown.

Police say it happened around 11:15 p.m. last night. They received a call for a shooting in the area of 710 Monroe Avenue NW.

When police arrived, they found multiple people in the area, and eventually located an 18-year-old shooting victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.